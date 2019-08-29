Fields

Monticello quarterback Malachi Fields amassed nearly 1,700 yards of total offense and was responsible for 27 touchdowns last season. 

Spotsylvania at Monticello

» When: 7 p.m. Friday

» Last year: Spotsylvania (8-5), Monticello (2-8)

» When Spotsylvania has the ball: Ty-Shaun Colbert was one of the key contributors from the Knights' run to the Region 3C championship game last fall. The junior running back rushed for 1,038 yards and scored 13 touchdowns and also plays a major role on defense. Spotsylvania has a revamped offensive line after replacing four all-region performers. Junior DeAnthony Pendleton is another playmaker in the backfield and junior quarterback Trevor Reid makes good decisions in the passing game. Jake Naccarato is the team’s top pass-rush threat.

» When Monticello has the ball: Malachi Fields was a bright spot for the Mustangs' offense last season as Coach Jeff Lloyd’s team underwent a transition season. The quarterback amassed nearly 1,700 yards of total offense and was responsible for 27 touchdowns. Fields will have new targets in the passing game, led by VHSL Class 3 state 400-meter champion Will Trent. The Mustangs must also find a consistent running game with newcomers Selom Kartey and Buddy Wilson.

» The skinny: Monticello has won all four previous matchups between the two programs. Lloyd’s team will need to find some rhythm offensively behind Fields and company. Defensively, the Mustangs must find a way to stop the big-play ability of Colbert and the Knights' Wing-T offense.

