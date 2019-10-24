St. Anne’s-Belfield at Kenston Forest
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: St. Anne’s-Belfield (6-1) lost to Covenant, 60-36. Kenston Forest (6-3) lost to Greenbrier Christian, 54-22.
When STAB has the ball: The Saints have been one of the more explosive teams in the Virginia Independent Schools 8-man Football League all season long thanks to a power running game and a solid defense. Running back Amani Woods leads the team with 866 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. Gabe Decker rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown last week and is a load to bring down. Quarterback Nolan Bruton keeps defenses honest in the passing game with playmakers such as Nick Reese and Elijah Johnson.
When Kenston Forest has the ball: Quinton Hawkins has run for 898 yards and 17 touchdowns and leads the team with 357 passing yards and six touchdowns. Jah’Tavious Houston also is a threat out of the backfield with 489 yards and five scores. Moewuante Morrison has 384 yards on the ground and five touchdowns, while Trey Lewis is the big-play target in the passing game with eight receptions for 216 yards and five touchdowns. Ronique Capers is the team leader defensively with 80 tackles, including 14 stops for loss.
The skinny: This should be a strong test for both teams as they wrap up regular season play. STAB is ranked second in the VISFL standings and a win would secure a home playoff game. Kenston Forest is ranked fourth, but is in a battle with Greenbrier Christian and Virginia Episcopal for the final two playoff spots. The two schools have met just twice, with the Saints winning both contests by a combined score of 78-6.
