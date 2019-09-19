St. Anne’s-Belfield at Southampton
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: St. Anne’s-Belfield (2-0) defeated Greenbrier Christian, 55-19. Southampton Academy (2-1) defeated Hampton Roads Academy by forfeit.
When STAB has the ball: QB Nic Reese rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more as he racked up 239 yards of total offense last week for the Saints. Gabe Decker had another big game on the ground with 68 yards and Amani Woods is a home-run threat in the offense. Defensively, Joe Ambrosi racked up 14 tackles, including three for loss.
When Southampton Academy has the ball: Tripp Matthews is a two-way standout for the Raiders at quarterback and outside linebacker. Winston Browne and Trevor Newton are playmakers in the running game.
The skinny: This will be the first matchup between the two teams as Southampton Academy joins the 8-man VISFL. The Saints have been dominant in its first two games of the season, outscoring their opposition 112-41. This should be an interesting road test for STAB as they look to compete for a title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.