St. Anne’s-Belfield at Virginia Episcopal
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Last week: St, Anne’s-Belfield (3-0) had a bye week. Virginia Episcopal (2-1) lost to Kenston Forest, 54-50.
When STAB has the ball: The Saints’ quick start this season has been due in large part to a consistent running game. Amani Woods has rushed for 406 yards and seven touchdowns, Nic Reese has added 285 yards and four touchdowns and Gabe Decker has chipped in 131 yards for STAB. QB Nolan Burton has passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Reese has been the primary target with six receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Joe Ambrosi has 37.5 tackles at linebacker and is a run-stopping machine. Decker has 13.5 tackles and Jago Gould has 11.5 stops and 10 pass breakups.
When Virginia Episcopal has the ball: The Bishops have showcased the ability to score points in big numbers this season. QB Tanner Nau has a big arm and isn’t afraid to test opposing defenses through the air. Piercen Young is a big weapon in the passing game, along with Robby Matos. Defensively, the Bishops are led by linebackers Huntley Davenport and Charlie Dodson.
The skinny: STAB has been one of the more dominant teams in the 8-man VISFL this season and is eager to get back to the title game. VES provides an intriguing matchup for the Saints, who must stop the Bishops’ passing attack. Coach John Blake’s team has won 12 of 15 meetings between the two programs and boasts a six-game winning streak against VES.
