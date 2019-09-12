St. Christopher’s at Woodberry Forest
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Last week: St. Christopher’s (1-1) defeated St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 35-12. Woodberry Forest (0-2) lost to Bishop Sullivan, 31-16.
When St. Christopher’s has the ball: The Saints boast a balanced attack filled with playmakers at the skill positions. QB Griff O’Ferrall threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and another score in last week’s win over St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes. Trent Hendrick rushed for 48 yards and two scores in the win and is the ground game leader. Will Tazewell had seven catches for 128 yards. Walker Wallace also had two receiving touchdowns against the Saints.
When Woodberry Forest has the ball: The Tigers have struggled with their nonleague schedule this season with a pair of tough home losses. Quarterback Ben Locklear remains one of the top passers in Central Virginia and has a firm grasp of the offense. Rhys Logan continues to improve as the featured back in the offense and Luke Blundin had a breakout game at receiver against Bishop Sullivan with a big touchdown catch. Defensively, Mathieu Masse-Pelletier is the leader of the unit and flourishes in pass coverage and against the run.
The skinny: The Tigers have lost their first two games at home and are eager to snap that streak Saturday against a very solid St. Christopher’s team. Woodberry Forest enters Saturday’s contest with a 13-game winning streak against the Saints and own a 14-1 overall record in the series.
