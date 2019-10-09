St. Anne’s-Belfield at Brunswick Academy
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Last week: STAB (4-0) defeated Virginia Episcopal, 69-36. Brunswick Academy (0-5) lost to Greenbrier Christian, 54-28.
When STAB has the ball: The Saints' offense continues to score points in bunches. They racked up 555 yards of offense and scored 69 points last week against VES. Nic Reese was a jack of all trades for STAB, posting 244 yards offense and was responsible for four touchdowns. Amani Woods ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns and averaged nearly 11 yards per carry. QB Nolan Burton completed 8 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a pair of scores to lead a balanced attack. TE Elijah Johnson had three catches for 74 yards and a score. Defensively, Joe Ambrosi led the team with 12 tackles. Gabe Decker returned to chip in 8.5 tackles and a sack. Nick Musi had seven tackles and a pair of interceptions.
When Brunswick Academy has the ball: QB Will Bryant is a hard-nosed performer for the Vikings. Kyle Tanner and Reid Harrell provide offensive weapons in the backfield and are among a strong senior core for the team. Up front, Drew Connell and Will Morris anchor an experienced group on both sides of the ball.
The skinny: The two teams met for the first time last fall and STAB rolled to a 42-7 victory on a cool, crisp October evening. The Saints have been impressive this fall as they’ve racked up more than 50 points a game. STAB utilizes a strong running game and mixes in the pass to keep the opposition guessing. Brunswick Academy has mustered just 38 points this season and have surrendered nearly 50 points a contest.
