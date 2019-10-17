Strasburg at Madison County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Strasburg (5-1) defeated East Rockingham, 39-6. Madison County (0-6) lost to Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg), 30-27.
When Strasburg has the ball: QB Chase Hart, a William & Mary commit, completed 3 of 4 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown last week. He also had an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown. RB Trevor Sager ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries and also threw a touchdown pass. Trey Stinnette had four catches for 73 yards and a pair of scores and is the primary target through the air.
When Madison County has the ball: QB Jeremy Fox threw a season-high three touchdown passes last week in the Mountaineers' loss to Stonewall Jackson and continues to make strides in the passing game. Jordan Morris is a workhorse in the backfield for the Mountaineers, along with shifty running back Jack Bourdon and Sam Estes. Khalid West had two interceptions last week and caught a touchdown as a receiver to give the team a late lead.
The skinny: Strasburg is one of the top teams in the Bull Run District and is gearing up for another postseason run. Madison County is still searching for its first win, and would love nothing more than to pull off the upset for first-year coach Jon Rasnick. The Rams have won 15 of 21 matchups between the two programs, including five in a row.
