Trinity Episcopal at Fork Union
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Trinity Episcopal (5-2) defeated North Cross, 45-10. Fork Union (2-3) lost to St. Christopher’s, 39-19.
When Trinity Episcopal has the ball: QB Jack Toscano has a big-time arm and showcased it last week with three touchdown passes against a strong North Cross team. Blake Keller was on the receiving end of a pair of those touchdown passes and has great speed after the catch. Trai Ferguson also caught a touchdown pass for the Titans. Josef Love is the top option on the ground in Trinity Episcopal’s spread offense.
When FUMA has the ball: QB Alex Williams continues to make plays in the passing game for the Blue Devils. The junior has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He also had three scores on the ground. V’Jon Hampton is a capable option in the backfield with 530 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. Montigo Moss leads the team with 27 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns, including a spectacular one-handed catch and run last week against St. Christopher’s.
The skinny: This game could turn into a track meet as both teams feature quick-strike offenses. The Titans have won two games in a row and are undefeated against Prep League competition. FUMA is 0-2 against league foes but has averaged more than 30 points a game this season. The Blue Devils have won two of the last three meetings between the two programs, including a 20-16 victory in 2018.
