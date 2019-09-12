Turner Ashby at Monticello
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Turner Ashby (2-0) defeated Western Albemarle, 48-26. Monticello (0-2) lost to Culpeper, 30-6.
When Turner Ashby has the ball: The Knights have been one of the surprise stories of the season in the Valley District thanks to the play of quarterback C.J. Haskins and running back Grant Swinehart. Haskins scored a trio of touchdowns and Swinehart added out a couple more scores as Turner Ashby matched last season’s win total with a victory over Western Albemarle.
When Monticello has the ball: Quarterback Malachi Fields accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense last week against the Blue Devils in the loss. The junior threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 72 more in the loss. Tony Frazier had two catches for 78 yards, while Will Trent continues his solid season with a team-high seven catches for 58 yards and a score.
The skinny: Monticello has dominated the series between the two programs, winning seven of eight contests. Turner Ashby snapped a seven-game losing skid to the Mustangs in 2018 with a 32-25 victory. Coach Jeff Lloyd’s team had six turnovers last week against Culpeper, so they must do a better job with ball security against Turner Ashby.
