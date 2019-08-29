Turner Ashby at William Monroe
» When: 7 p.m. Friday
» Last year: Turner Ashby (2-8), William Monroe (3-7)
» When Turner Ashby has the ball: The injury bug struck Turner Ashby hard last season, keeping them out of the playoffs for the second straight year. Star running back Grant Swinehart returns for his senior season to anchor a strong offensive attack for the Knights. C.J. Haskins, a versatile performer on both sides of the ball, takes over at quarterback and will bring athleticism to the position. Jessie Knight, a state champion grappler last season, anchors both sides of the line of scrimmage.
» When William Monroe has the ball: William Monroe lost a lot of production to graduation, but still has plenty of weapons back to make some noise. Dupree Rucker was an all-district performer at running back last season and will anchor the offense this season. Evan Wagner is back at tight end and will help in the running and passing game for first-year QB Jared Knight. Defensively, safety Kaiden Pritchett and linebacker Xzabia Kolpack headline a solid group.
» The skinny: Despite the losses to key personnel last season, the cupboard is far from bare for William Monroe. Coach Jon Rocha’s team has 20 seniors on this year’s roster and that experience should serve the Greene Dragons well. This will be the first matchup between the two programs and the team that wins the battle in the trenches should have the edge.
