Virginia Episcopal at Covenant
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Virginia Episcopal (3-1) lost to St. Anne’s-Belfield, 69-36. Covenant (4-0) defeated Southampton Academy, 62-0.
When Virginia Episcopal has the ball: QB Tanner Nau threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield. Josh Staggers was tough to stop on the ground with 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Piercen Young had 14 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown as the top receiving threat. Dylan James also hauled in six passes for 103 yards and a pair of scores for the Bishops.
When Covenant has the ball: QB Jonas Sanker has thrown for 408 yards and nine touchdowns this season, including a three-touchdown performance last week against Southampton Academy. The junior has also rushed for 213 yards and five touchdowns. Nic Sanker has 10 receptions for 389 yards, including an eye-popping eight touchdowns. Cole Finley has 189 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Michael Asher has been a welcome addition as a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
The skinny: This should be the first real test for Covenant this season. VES has the playmakers offensively to hang with the Eagles. Coach Seth Wilson’s team has risen to the occasion in high-profile games the past two seasons and should be geared up for Saturday’s home showdown with VES. The Bishops have won 10 of the 15 meetings between the programs, but Covenant has won the last three encounters, including a 48-14 victory last October.
