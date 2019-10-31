STAB

St. Anne's-Belfield's Nic Reese passes the ball during a game earlier this season.

 ZACK WAJSGRAS/FOR THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia Episcopal at St. Anne’s-Belfield

What: VISFL semifinals

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last week: Virginia Episcopal (4-2) had a bye. St. Anne’s-Belfield (6-1) defeated Kenston Forest, 42-0.

When Virginia Episcopal has the ball: Quarterback Tanner Nau threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season matchup between the two programs. Josh Staggers was a force in the running game with 136 yards and two scores and averaged more than nine yards a carry. Pricen Young and Dylan James each had more than 100 yards receiving. Linebackers Charlie Dodson and Yancey Kerr led the defense with 5.5 tackles.

When St. Anne’s-Belfield has the ball: The Saints have been one of the most consistent programs in the VISFL this season. Running back Amani Woods needs just 10 yards to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the second straight season. He also leads the area with 17 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Nolan Bruton has passed for nearly 600 yards and seven touchdowns and done a solid job running the offense. Fullback Gabe Decker has rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns and caught two scoring strikes last week. Nic Reese has rushed for 471 yards and seven touchdowns and also threw for a pair of touchdowns last week at quarterback. Defensively, Joe Ambrosi and Decker combined for 20.5 tackles in the first matchup with VES.

The skinny: This will mark the second straight season that these two programs have met in the VISFL semifinals. STAB won last year’s matchup in Charlottesville, 49-19, to reach the title game. Coach John Blake’s team has won 13 of 16 meetings between the two programs, including seven in a row. The first game was a track meet offensively, but expect the defenses to make adjustments as they meet for the second time in three weeks. The game will be broadcasted live on pvsnsports.com.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments