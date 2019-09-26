Waynesboro at Fluvanna County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Waynesboro (0-4) lost to Western Albemarle, 42-6. Fluvanna County (2-1) had a bye week.
When Waynesboro has the ball: QB Ethan Burch connected with big-play wideout Jamez Bolden on a 35-yard touchdown strike last week for the Little Giants’ lone touchdown against Western Albemarle. Coach Shawn Moran’s team is packed with underclassmen that are gaining valuable experience on the field each week as they continue to search for their first win of the season.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos bounced back from a disappointing loss to Spotsylvania two weeks ago with a blowout victory over Nelson County prior to their bye week. QB Kobe Edmonds continues to make things happen offensively, both with his arms and his legs. Malachi Hill has flourished in his role as the featured back in the offense and running behind a big offensive line led by East Carolina commit Walt Stribling. Defensively, pass rusher Caleb Stoltz, Hill at linebacker and cornerback A.J. Wyche have made this unit quite explosive.
The skinny: For the second year in a row, Fluvanna County has started the season strong and Coach Mike Morris’ team hopes that trend carries over following the bye week. The Flucos have been explosive offensively in the running game and the defense also is starting to make plays. This will be Fluvanna’s first matchup against Waynesboro since 1999, but Morris’ team understands the importance of momentum heading into Jefferson District competition.
