Western Albemarle at Fluvanna County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Western Albemarle (1-5) lost to William Monroe, 22-15. Fluvanna County (4-1) defeated Charlottesville, 26-7.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: The Warriors' bread and butter under Coach Ed Redmond has always been a power running game. After a slow start to the season, Austin Shifflett racked up a team-high 99 yards on the ground last week to lead Western Albemarle. John Buetow is another solid option in the running game. QB Carter Shifflett has amassed more than 750 yards of total offense this fall, including 495 yards and five touchdowns through the air. His favorite target is wideout Breaker Mendenhall, who has 17 catches for 207 yards and a pair of scores.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: Coach Mike Morris preaches a lunch-pail mentality and the philosophy has resulted in a three-game winning streak. QB Kobe Edmonds has thrown for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns and run for nearly 300 yards and six more scores. The Flucos deploy a running back by committee approach, led by Malachi Hill, Justin Sullivan and Trevor Stoy, who ran 40 times for 190 yards in last week’s win.
The skinny: This game will likely have Region 3C playoff implications for both teams. Fluvanna County is ranked fifth in this week’s power ratings and needs to continue to pile up victories to try and secure a home playoff game. Western Albemarle is ranked 13th in this week’s power rankings, but a win could put the Warriors right back in the playoff hunt. Western has won the past eight matchups between the two programs, including a 21-7 victory on the road last season.
