Western Albemarle at Louisa County
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Western Albemarle (4-4) defeated Albemarle 28-21 in overtime. Louisa County (8-0) defeated Fluvanna County, 41-11.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: The Warriors have won three in a row following a 1-4 start and are one of the hotter teams in the Jefferson District. Quarterback Carter Shifflett accounted for 201 yards from scrimmage and was responsible for three touchdowns last week against Albemarle. Running back Austin Shifflett rushed for a season-high 176 yards and a touchdown last week and seems to have found his groove. Breaker Mendenhall had two big touchdown catches last week and is Shifflett’s security blanket in the passing game.
When Louisa County has the ball: Jarett Hunter continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for Louisa. The senior running back has rushed for 839 yards and 13 touchdowns and needs just 161 yards to reach the 1,000-yard milestone in back-to-back seasons. Last week, he also returned an interception for a touchdown and threw another against Fluvanna County. Kalup Shelton (528 yards, 3 TDs) and Robert Morgan IV (460 yards, 12 TDs) anchor a Lions’ running attack that averages nearly seven yards a carry. Quarterback Landon Wilson has thrown for 878 yards and seven touchdowns and is coming into his own. Xavien Hunter and Noah Robinson give Wilson a strong receiving corps to throw to. Defensively, Louisa County has yielded less than 10 points a game against Jefferson District competition.
The skinny: Louisa County could lock up its third straight Jefferson District regular season title with a win. Coach Will Patrick’s team has won 28 straight regular season games, including 18 in a row against district opposition. After starting the season 1-4, Western Albemarle is back in the playoff hunt and ranked eighth in this week’s VHSL Region 3C playoff ratings.
