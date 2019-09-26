Western Albemarle at Monticello
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Western Albemarle (1-2) defeated Waynesboro, 42-6. Monticello (0-4) lost to Spotswood, 44-7.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: QB Carter Shifflett racked up 225 yards of total offense and accounted for five touchdowns in last week’s win over Waynesboro. Austin Shifflett found his footing in the running game with 76 yards and a touchdown, while John Buetow added 50 yards on the ground for the Warriors’ power rushing attack. Breaker Mendenhall hauled in a touchdown pass and is a top weapon in the passing game. Defensively, Cameron Greene had six tackles to lead an improving unit.
When Monticello has the ball: QB Malachi Fields completed 9 of 14 passes for 69 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown strike to Phillip Estes last week. The junior quarterback was held to just 11 yards on the ground as the Spotswood defense limited the Mustangs to just 15 rushing yards. Buddy Wilson has been a viable option for Monticello both as a runner and receiver. Will Trent also is a big play target down the field.
The skinny: Monticello has averaged just 82 rushing yards in four games this season and surrendered more than 330 yards to its opposition. Western Albemarle is known for its power running game, so the Mustangs’ defense must find a way to slow down the Warriors down. The Mustangs have won 14 of 23 meetings between the two programs and are looking to find some Homecoming game magic. Western Albemarle has dominated the rivalry recently, boasting victories in four of the past five matchups, including a 42-7 win last season.
