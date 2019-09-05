Western Albemarle at Turner Ashby
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Western Albemarle (0-0) had a bye week. Turner Ashby (1-0) defeated William Monroe, 24-2.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: The Warriors play an old-school brand of power football. RB Austin Shifflett rushed for nearly 1,800 yards last season as a sophomore and is a ball carrier that gets better as the game goes on. Carter Shifflett was an all-district quarterback last season and is a competitive athlete that can plays with his arm and his legs. Breaker Mendenhall is a big target in the passing game.
When Turner Ashby has the ball: QB C.J. Haskins ran for a touchdown and threw for another in his debut for the Knights last week. Grant Swinehart is tough to bring down as the featured back. Defensively, Jesse Knight brings toughness at the point of attack.
The skinny: All coaches stress the importance of good starts and nowhere is that more evident than Western Albemarle, which has won 10 straight season openers. The Warriors return several impact players at the skill positions, which should keep them in contention for the Jefferson District crown.
