William Monroe at Central (Woodstock)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: William Monroe (5-4) defeated George Mason, 28-7. Central (Woodstock) (4-5) defeated Warren County, 34-13.
When William Monroe has the ball: The Greene Dragons have been nothing short of sensational over the past six weeks as they’ve planted themselves firmly in the Region 3B playoff picture. The primary ingredient in the success has been a smash-mouth brand of football built on a strong running game and stingy defense. Running back Dupree Rucker leads Central Virginia with 1,557 rushing yards, including five 200-yard games. Quarterback Jared Knights has thrown for 645 yards and six touchdowns and has found his stride in the passing game. Logan Barbour has been his favorite target with 265 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Defensively, William Monroe has yielded just seven points in the past two weeks.
When Central (Woodstock) has the ball: The Falcons boosted their Region 3B playoff resume last week with a dominating performance against Warren County. Central racked up nearly 450 yards of total offense, including 271 on the ground. Running back Alex Neff had 162 yards on 26 carries to lead the Falcons. Isaiah Dyer is another weapon in the ground game. Senior quarterback Kelan Hoover racked up 172 yards through the air and two touchdowns in the win. Landon Shockley and Kamren Wells were his top options in the passing game.
The skinny: William Monroe enters the final week of the regular season as the No. 4 seed in the Region 3B and a win should all but lock up a home playoff game for the Dragons for first time since 2016. Coach Jon Rocha’s team has won five of its past six games since starting the season 0-3 with a tough nondistrict schedule. Central has plenty to play for. They could potentially move up to the No. 6 seed with a win and some help on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.