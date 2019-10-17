William Monroe at Skyline
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: William Monroe (2-4) lost to Brentsville District, 13-10. Skyline (3-3) defeated Central (Woodstock), 35-21.
When William Monroe has the ball: RB Dupree Rucker has been a dynamic force offensive for the Greene Dragons this season. The senior rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to Brentsville. QB Jared Knights threw for 89 yards and continues to improve as a pocket passer. Fullback Philip Shifflett and WR Logan Barbour are also key performers offensively.
When Skyline has the ball: QB Blake Appleton and RB Logan Maiatico were responsible for two touchdowns apiece in last week’s thrilling fourth-quarter win over Central. Appleton ran for a touchdown to give his team the lead and hit WR Marion Haley on a 46-yard scoring strike to seal the deal. Maiatico rushed for 74 yards and a score and added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. David Carter also had 70 yards on the ground as Skyline churned out 232 yards rushing. Defensively, the Cougars had three sacks in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
The skinny: This should be a very formidable matchup in the Northwestern District with both teams vying for potential playoff berths. William Monroe must bounce back from a hard-luck loss to Brentsville District, while Skyline is on Cloud 9 following its first win over Central in three years. The two Northwest District rivals have met just twice, with the Greene Dragons securing a 17-8 win in last year’s matchup.
