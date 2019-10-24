William Monroe at Warren County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: William Monroe (3-4) defeated Skyline, 41-27. Warren County (2-5) lost to Brentsville District, 47-35.
When William Monroe has the ball: Another week, another standout performance for Dupree Rucker. The senior running back churned out 234 yards and scored four touchdowns to become join Orange County’s Jaylen Alexander as the only running backs to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark so far this season. Quarterback Jared Knights was efficient in the passing game with six completions for 55 yards to keep defenses off balance. Logan Barbour continues to be a weapon in the passing game with three more receptions last week.
When Warren County has the ball: Quarterback Bryce Post was responsible for all five touchdowns and amassed nearly 300 yards of total offense against a very stout Brentsville District defense last week. Logan DeHaven has big-play abilities in the passing game and had three receptions for 86 yards last week, including two for touchdowns.
The skinny: The Region 3B playoffs don’t start for another three weeks, but Friday’s showdown between William Monroe and Warren County has big-time postseason implications. The Greene Dragons enter this week fifth in the regional standings and a victory could aid them in securing a potential home playoff game. Warren County is ranked seventh in this week’s power rankings and are looking for some success to improve their seeding. The two teams have split their past six games, with William Monroe prevailing 19-14 in last year’s matchup.
