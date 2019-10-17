Woodberry Forest at Benedictine
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Woodberry Forest (0-5) had a bye. Benedictine (5-2) defeated Collegiate, 27-14.
When Woodberry Forest has the ball: QB Ben Locklear is in the midst of another solid campaign with nearly 1,000 passing yards and six touchdowns. RB Rhys Logan has rushed for 261 yards and a touchdown. WR Staley Wideman has 35 catches for 425 yards and four touchdowns, while Luke Blundin has 22 catches for 325 yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, LB Mathieu Masse-Pelletier, a University of Massachusetts commit, leads the team in tackles.
When Benedictine has the ball: QB Jay Woolfolk has nearly 600 yards through the air and seven touchdown passes and no interceptions. Henry Dolan anchors the running game with 713 yards and nine touchdowns. David Ngendakuriyo is a nice complement in the running game. Nick Turner and Dillon Tennyson are the top options in the passing game for the Cadets.
The skinny: After some struggles through the first part of its schedule, Woodberry Forest looks to get back on track following a bye week. Coach Scott Braswell’s team has won 10 of the 11 meetings between the two programs since 2004, including a 40-30 thriller last fall. Benedictine, the No. 1 team in the VISAA Division 1 poll, has looked sharp this season and hopes to improve its potential playoff seeding as they look for their first win since 2012.
