Woodberry Forest at Collegiate
When: 2:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: Woodberry Forest (0-4) lost to Landon 13-6 in overtime. Collegiate (3-1) defeated Episcopal, 14-0.
When Woodberry Forest has the ball: QB Ben Locklear continues to make plays in the pocket for the Tigers. The junior makes good decisions and has the ability to make any throw. Receivers Staley Wideman, Taft Gantt and Luke Blundin give Woodberry plenty of options in the passing game. Rhys Logan has averaged nearly six yards per carry on the ground and has flourished as the featured back in the offense. Defensively, middle linebacker Jianni Woodson-Brooks posted a season-high 14 tackles, including eight solo stops, for the Tigers last week against Landon. Fellow linebacker Mathieu Masse-Pelletier added 13 stops for an improving unit.
When Collegiate has the ball: Nigel Williams is the heart and soul of the Cougars' offense at quarterback. A Wake Forest commit, Williams switched from receiver to quarterback this season and the Collegiate offense hasn’t missed a beat. Senior running back Charles Armstrong is another playmaker offensively.
The skinny: Wins have been hard to come by this season for Woodberry Forest, which has lost two games by a touchdown or less. Coach Scott Braswell’s team returns to Prep League play and is hoping to find success. The Tigers have won 10 of the last 11 matchups between Collegiate, including a 48-13 victory last year.
