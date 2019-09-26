Football1

Woodberry Forest at Landon

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Last week: Woodberry Forest (0-3) had a bye week. Landon (1-1) defeated Dunbar, 16-6.

When Woodberry Forest has the ball: QB Ben Locklear has thrown for 617 yards and four touchdowns in three games this season for the Tigers. Rhys Logan has averaged 6.1 yards per carry and leads the team with 258 yards and a touchdown. Staley Wideman has become the go-to receiver for Locklear with 23 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Blundin has 14 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown. Safety Mathieu Masse-Pelletier anchors a young, but improving defense.

When Landon has the ball: Running backs Zayd Delane and Chantz Harley anchor a ground attack that racked up 126 yards and a touchdown last week against Dunbar. Quarterback Kino Lilly threw for 76 yards and a touchdown and Tyler Smith is his primary target in the passing game. Defensively, the Bears limited Dunbar to just 100 yards of total offense, including 29 yards on the ground.

The skinny: After starting the season with three straight home games, Woodberry Forest hits the road with an interesting matchup against Landon. The Bears won last year’s matchup 47-37 in a shootout, but the Tigers had won the previous four matchups between the two private schools dating back to 2010.

