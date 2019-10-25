Woodberry Forest at Trinity Episcopal
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Woodberry Forest (0-6) lost to Benedictine, 27-26. Trinity Episcopal (6-3) defeated Potomac High School, 44-0.
When Woodberry Forest has the ball: Quarterback Ben Locklear has thrown for 1,379 yards and eight touchdowns and completed 51% of his passes. Staley Wideman has a career-high 40 receptions for 505 yards and four touchdowns and Luke Blundin has been a pleasant surprise with 23 receptions for 389 yards and two scores. Rhys Logan leads the team in rushing, but has shown his versatility with 10 catches for 217 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a receiver the past two games. Mathieu Masse-Pelletier leads the team in tackles and Jianni Woodson-Brooks has also been a difference-maker on the back end for Woodberry Forest.
When Trinity Episcopal has the ball: The Titans are explosive offensively thanks to the play of quarterback Jack Toscano. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for 1,879 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Trai Ferguson has 27 catches for 508 yards and eight touchdowns as Toscano’s favorite target. Jalen Smith isn’t far behind with 432 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Trinity Episcopal has been far from one dimensional, as running back Joe Love has rushed for 827 yards and five touchdowns.
The skinny: Woodberry Forest has had its share of heartbreakers this season, with four of its six games having been decided by seven points or less, including last week’s one-point loss to top-ranked Benedictine. Coach Scott Braswell’s team continues to fight and has the weapons on both sides of the ball to cause problems for the Titans. Trinity Episcopal is ranked fourth in the VISAA Division 1 state rankings and are clinging to the final playoff spot. Woodberry Forest has won the past four matchups between the two schools, including a 13-6 victory last year.
