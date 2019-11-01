The Albemarle football team bounced back from its overtime loss to Western Albemarle with a 27-23 victory over rival Charlottesville on Friday night at Theodose Stadium.
A week after falling to the Warriors, the Patriots (3-6) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:20 remaining on a 29-yard connection from Jacob King to Torry Green. The Black Knights (0-10) made a late scoring push, but could not find the end zone.
Albemarle led 13-9 at the break and pushed the lead to 20-9 early in the second half on a 25-yard touchdown pass from King to Green. Charlottesville got a big jolt on a long fumble return for a touchdown by Lamont Bullard that cut the AHS lead 20-15. Isaiah Washington gave the Black Knights the lead on a 51-yard touchdown run with 6:33 to go before King and Green connected again for the go-ahead TD.
Albemarle hosts Louisa County next Friday in its final game of the regular season. Charlottesville's season is complete.
William Monroe 28, George Mason 7
The Greene Dragons continued their late season surge and moved above .500 for the first time this season with a convincing win over the Mustangs at Albemarle High School. After losing its first three games of the season, William Monroe (5-4) has won five of its past six games, including three in a row.
Dupree Rucker continued his recent tear with a 70-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Dragons an early 7-0 lead. Monroe doubled the lead on a Logan Barbour touchdown reception, then QB Jared Knights scored on a keeper to make it 21-0 at halftime. Rucker scored his second touchdown of the game in the second half for William Monroe's final points. Rucker finished with 229 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dragons travel to Central (Woodstock) for their regular-season finale next Friday.
STAB 48, VES 18
The Saints racked up 485 yards of total offense en route to reaching the VISFL championship game for the second straight season. STAB was dominant on the ground, rushing for 366 yards. Amani Woods led the way for the Saints, rushing for 176 yards and a touchdown. Nic Reese also eclipsed the 100-yard mark, finishing with 139 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
STAB was far from one-dimensional, however. Gabe Decker hauled in five catches for 101 yards and three touchdowns and also carried the ball five times for 35 yards and a score.
The Saints will face the winner of Saturday's Covenant-Greenbrier Christian game in the VISFL championship game.
Madison County 42, Rappahannock 0
The Mountaineers picked up their first victory of the Jon Rasnick era with a dominating performance against the Panthers. Leading 6-0 after the first quarter, Madison (1-8) exploded for 29 second-quarter points to take command.
Jack Bourdon did a little bit of everything for the Mountaineers on Friday night. In the first quarter, he hauled in an 18-yard touchdown catch from Wade Fox. Later in the first half, he intercepted a pass to thwart a Rappahannock drive, then returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown to give Madison a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Mountaineers conclude their regular season next Friday when they travel to East Rockingham.
Orange 36, Fluvanna 22
Jaylen Alexander scored four touchdowns and the Hornets continued their recent winning streak with a victory over the Flucos. Orange (4-5) won its third straight game, while Fluvanna (4-5) lost its fourth in a row.
Orange County wraps up the regular season with a trip to Western Albemarle next Friday night, while Fluvanna hosts Monticello.
