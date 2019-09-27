Jonas Sanker had two passing touchdowns to go along with a pair of rushing scores during a big first half to lead the Covenant football team to a 46-0 victory over Brunswick Academy on Friday afternoon.
Sanker’s first score of the day came on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Willetts that gave the Eagles (2-0) a 14-0 lead. Sanker then scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 39 yards to push the Covenant cushion to 28-0 in the second quarter.
After 25-yard touchdown run from Cole Finley, Sanker hit his brother Nic on a 32-yard touchdown strike to give the Eagles a 40-0 lead at the break. Covenant added another score after halftime to provide the final margin.
The Eagles will host Southampton next Friday at 4 p.m.
Orange 50, Albemarle 7
The Hornets picked up their first win of the season in impressive fashion, rolling past the Patriots at Porterfield Park in the Jefferson District opener for both teams. After falling behind 14-0, Albemarle (0-5, 0-1) trimmed the OCHS lead to seven on a nine-yard TD from Ebenezer McCarthey Jr.
It was all Orange (1-4, 1-0) from there. The Hornets outscored the Patriots 36-0 the rest of the way to cruise to victory. Orange travels to Louisa County next Friday, while Albemarle hosts Monticello.
Fluvanna 49, Waynesboro 8
Jaden Ferguson scored a pair of touchdowns during a 29-point first quarter, and Fluvanna County rolled to a lopsided victory over Waynesboro. Ferguson scored his first touchdown from 43 yards out to give the Flucos (3-1) a 14-0 lead with 4:06 to go in the first quarter.
Several minutes later, Ferguson recovered a Waynesboro fumble for a touchdown to make it 29-0 following the two-point conversion and Fluvanna cruised from there. The Flucos kick off Jefferson District play next Friday when they host Charlottesville.
Luray 56, Madison 14
The Mountaineers kept things close early, but the Bulldogs scored 42 unanswered points to roll to a Bull Run District victory. Madison (0-4) tied the game at 14-14 on Sam Estes’ touchdown in the first quarter, but it was all Luray (4-0) from there. Jordan Morris also scored a touchdown for Madison, which hosts Clarke County next Friday.
Nelson 50, Altavista 42
The Governors returned to Dogwood District play in a thrilling fashion, winning a high-scoring shootout over Altavista. With the win, Nelson County is off to a 3-1 start. The Governors look to continue their strong start to the season next Friday when it hosts Gretna.
Norfolk Academy 37, Fork Union 24
An Alex Williams touchdown run pulled Fork Union to within three, 13-10, midway through the second quarter, but the Blue Devils would get no closer in a road loss to the Buldogs. Following Williams’ score, Norfolk Academy answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to take a 21-10 lead into the break. The Blue Devils (2-2) narrowed the gap again in the second half, cutting the lead to five, 29-24, but the Bulldogs again answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to provide the final margin.
North Cross 70, Blue Ridge 28
Things were looking good early for the Blue Ridge football team on Friday. The Barons jumped out to a 14-0 lead against North Cross in the first quarter. It was all Raiders from there, however.
North Cross outscored Blue Ridge 70-14 the rest of the way to cruise to a victory in the matchup of previously unbeaten teams. The Barons (4-1) will look to get back on track next Friday when they travel to Norfolk Christian.
Landon 13, Woodberry Forest 6 (OT)
The Tigers’ quest for their first win of the season will continue after an overtime road loss to Landon. Woodberry Forest (0-4) travels to Collegiate next Friday.
