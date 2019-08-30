Sophomore quarterback Kobe Edmonds had a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to lead the Fluvanna County football team to a 29-13 road victory over Broadway on Friday night.
All three of Edmonds' touchdowns came during a big second quarter for the Flucos (1-0). Fluvanna scored 22 points in the stanza to turn a 7-0 deficit after the first quarter into a 22-7 lead.
Edmonds got the Flucos on the board with a six-yard rushing touchdown with 9:55 to go in the first half to tie the game at 7-7. Three minutes later, Edmonds found Jaden Ferguson on a five-yard touchdown pass to give Fluvanna their first lead of the game at 14-7.
Edmonds struck again with a little more than two minutes left in the first half when he broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run that gave FCHS a 22-7 lead after the 2-point conversion was ruled good.
Broadway narrowed the lead to nine, 22-13, just before halftime on a 14-yard rushing touchdown, but Fluvanna took the momentum back early in the second half when Nathan Mentor scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to provide the final margin.
The Flucos hit the road again next Friday when they travel to Spotsylvania.
Spotsylvania 35, Monticello 13
Ty-Shaun Colbert rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone to help Spotsylvania knock off Monticello in the season opener for both teams.
Colbert's big first half helped the Knights take a 21-7 lead into the halftime break. Monticello (0-1) could not find any traction after halftime, as Spotsylvania added two more scores in the second half to win comfortably.
The Mustangs hit the road next Friday to take on Culpeper County, while the Knights host Fluvanna County.
STAB 57, Faith Christian 22
The Saints kicked off the season with a high-scoring win over the defending North Carolina 8-man state champions.
STAB (1-0) scored early and often against Faith Christian. The Saints led 20-8 after the first quarter, then tacked on a few more scores in the second to take a 36-14 lead into halftime. STAB continue to pour it on in the second half, scoring three more touchdowns to eclipse 50 points.
The Saints travel to Brunswick next Friday.
Nelson 50, Randolph-Henry 23
The Governors began the 2019 campaign in impressive fashion, cruising to a win over the Statesmen. Nelson County (1-0) returns to action next Friday at home against Page County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.