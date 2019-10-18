Alex Williams found Elijah Hawks in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in triple overtime, and the Fork Union football team won a thriller over Prep League rival Collegiate, 55-52, on Friday afternoon.
Collegiate (4-3) had the first possession of the third overtime and kicked a field goal to take a 52-49 lead. Hawks answered with a 10-yard touchdown grab on an out route to give the Blue Devils (4-3) a win on Senior Day.
Hawks’ touchdown capped a wild afternoon that saw Collegiate rally from a three-touchdown deficit in the third quarter to force overtime. FUMA lead 21-7 at halftime, then stretched that lead to 28-7 on a Hawks touchdown catch with 3:16 to go in the third quarter.
The Cougars scored back-to-back touchdowns to move to within seven before Montigo Moss scored on a screen pass to push the Blue Devils’ lead to 14 with 5:51 to go in the game. Collegiate responded with two touchdowns in the final minutes to force OT.
Fork Union hits the road for its final two games of the regular season, beginning with a trip to St. John Paul the Great next Friday.
Albemarle 24, Fluvanna 21
Yousof Algburi hit a 29-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Patriots to a Jefferson District win over the Flucos. After losing its first five games of the season while dealing with injuries, the Patriots (2-5) have now won two games in a row.
Kobe Edmonds had three rushing touchdowns to lead Fluvanna (4-3). His third score of the night, an 18-yard scamper with 6:58 to go, tied the game at 21-21.
Jacob King had a pair of first-half touchdown passes and Ebenezer McCarthy had a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Albemarle, which travels to Western Albemarle next Friday. Fluvanna County travels to Louisa County next Friday.
Orange 50, Monticello 7
Jaylen Alexander had 190 yards and three touchdowns — in the first half — to lead the Hornets to a dominating victory. After an 0-4 start to the season, Orange (3-5) has now won three of its past four games, with all three victories coming by double digits.
The Hornets were dominant in the first half, outgaining the Mustangs 294-141, and led 30-0 at the halftime break. After Monticello got on the board on Tony Frazier’s 37-yard touchdown catch, Alexander went back to work, taking a Walker Johnson pass 40 yards to the house for a 37-7 OCHS lead. Johnson threw two more touchdown passes for Orange in the second half to provide the final margin.
After starting the season with eight straight games, Orange County has a bye week, while Monticello hosts Charlottesville next Friday.
William Monroe 41, Skyline 27
Dupree Rucker rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns to lead William Monroe to a Northwestern District win over Skyline. Quarterback Jared Knights also had a rushing touchdown for the Greene Dragons (3-4) and completed 6-of-7 passes for 55 yards.
Skyline quarterback Blake Appleton completed 11-of-22 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite receiver was Logan Maiatico, who caught four passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
William Monroe hits the road again next week when it travels to Warren County.
Louisa 45, Kettle Run 0
The Lions wrapped up nondistrict play with a dominating road win over the Cougars. Louisa (7-0) held a 16-0 lead at halftime, but removed all doubt by outscoring Kettle Run 29-0 in the second half. The Lions return to Jefferson District action next week when they host Fluvanna County.
Nelson 35, Chatham 19
The Governors bounced back from last week’s loss to Dan River with a win over the Cavaliers. Nelson (4-4) took a 21-7 lead into halftime after Felix Rodriguez’s 11-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter.
Rodriguez scored again in the fourth quarter on a kickoff return to give the Governors a 29-13 lead.
George Brown scored Nelson’s final touchdown of the night on a 37-yard bootleg.
Brown finished with 101 yards rushing on 11 carries, while Rodriguez tallied 75 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Governors, who travel to William Campbell next Friday.
Strasburg 53, Madison County 16
The Mountaineers’ quest for their first win of the season will continue after a lopsided home loss to the Rams. Strasburg (6-1) put the game away early, jumping out to a 37-0 lead in the first quarter. The Rams led 51-8 at halftime en route to the Bull Run District win. Madison County (0-7) travels to Page County next Friday.
