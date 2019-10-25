Will Trent had a pair of first-half touchdowns, one offensive and one defensive, and the Monticello football team rolled to a 35-0 victory over rival Charlottesville on Friday night.
In front of a Senior Night crowd, Trent scored on a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Mustangs (2-7) a 14-0 lead.
Trent found the end zone again late in the first half in dramatic fashion. With Charlottesville (0-9) threatening to score its first points of the game, Trent intercepted a Black Knights pass and returned it 99 yards to the house to give MHS a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Monticello’s Buddy Wilson scored on a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the only points of the second half. Malachi Fields got the Mustangs going early, scoring on a 60-yard touchdown run just 23 seconds into the game. Fields added a second rushing touchdown, this time from 10 yards out, in the second quarter to give MHS a 21-0 lead.
Monticello has a bye next week before concluding the regular season with a trip to Fluvanna County on Nov. 8 Charlottesville hosts Albemarle in its final game of the regular season next Friday.
William Monroe 23, Warren County 7
Dupree Rucker rushed for 265 yards and a touchdown to lead the Greene Dragons to a Northwestern District road win over the Wildcats. Rucker now has an area-best 1,328 rushing yards this season.
On Friday night, Rucker carried the ball 37 times for William Monroe (4-4), averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
Quarterback Jared Knights also had a sold outing for the Dragons, completing 4-of-10 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in addition to his one rushing touchdown. His favorite target was Logan Barbour, who hauled in three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
William Monroe continues district play next week with a home matchup with George Mason.
Louisa 41, Fluvanna 11
The Lions moved one win closer to their third straight undefeated regular season with a convincing victory over the Flucos.
After a scoreless first quarter, Gabriel Cuozzo got Louisa (8-0) on the board with a nine-yard touchdown run. Following a Fluvanna field goal, Jarett Hunter returned an interception 75 yards to the house to make it 13-3 Lions.
Hunter struck again in the third quarter on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 21-3.
The Flucos (4-4) pulled to within 10 in the fourth quarter after a Kobe Edmonds touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion, but the Lions responded with touchdowns from Kalep Shelton, Noah Robinson and Robert Morgan in the final 10 minutes to win comfortably.
Louisa hosts Western Albemarle next Friday, while Fluvanna travels to Orange County.
St. Anne’s-Belfield 42, Kenston Forest 0
Amani Woods rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and the Saints wrapped up the regular season with a convincing road victory. Gabe Decker added 30 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns for STAB (7-1), which finished with 232 yards on the ground. Decker also caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Nick Reese completed all three of his pass attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 14 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Nolan Bruton also saw time a quarterback for STAB, completing 3-of-7 passes for 26 yards and an interception. The Saints’ defense limited Kenston Forest (6-4) to 61 yards of total offense.
Page County 82, Madison County 52
The Mountaineers had one of its best offensive performances of the season, but could not slow down the Panthers in a Bull Run District road loss. The fireworks started early as the teams traded touchdowns throughout the first and second quarter. Page County led 54-30 at halftime.
Madison’s Isaiah Dowell had a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first half, then added an 81-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Dowell capped the scoring for the Mountaineers with a 10-yard touchdown run with a minute to go.
The Mountaineers (0-8) host Rappahannock County next Friday.
Fork Union 30, St. John Paul 0
The Blue Devils made it three wins in a row with a shutout victory on the road. After winning its previous two games by a combined five points, Fork Union (5-3) left no doubt in this one. Alex Williams found Montigo Moss on a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 23-0. The duo connected again on a scoring strike, this time from 45-yards out, to provide the final margin. FUMA concludes the regular season next week with a road trip to Prep League rival Woodberry Forest.
William Campbell 60, Nelson County 26
The Generals jumped out to a big lead and never looked back en route to a Dogwood District victory. William Campbell scored 39 first-half points and led 39-14 at the break. Nelson County has a bye week before concluding the regular season with a home game against Appomattox on Nov. 8
