C.J. Haskins scored three touchdowns, Grant Swinehart added two more scores and Turner Ashby rolled to a 48-26 win over Western Albemarle on Friday night in Bridgewater.
The Knights, who won just two games last season, are off to a 2-0 start with a pair of dominant victories. Turner Ashby beat William Monroe 24-2 last week in the season opener.
Western QB Carter Shifflett rushed for two touchdowns and found Breaker Mendenhall on a touchdown pass in the first half to lead the Warriors.
The Warriors will look for their first win of the season when they play host to unbeaten Spotswood next Friday in their home opener.
Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27
The Flucos' hopes for a 2-0 start were dashed with a road loss to the Knights. Instead, it was Spotsylvania that improved to 2-0 after a hard-fought victory. The Knights opened the season with a road victory over Monticello in Week 1.
Fluvanna (1-1) kept things close for most of the game and trailed 22-21 in the third quarter, but Spotsylvania pulled away late with a pair of touchdowns.
After starting the season with two straight road games, the Flucos head home to host Nelson County next Friday.
Blue Ridge 45, Hargrave 13
The Barons continued their strong start to the season with a dominant road win over the Tigers. Blue Ridge (2-0), which defeated Nansemond-Suffolk in its season opener, took a 43-0 lead in the second quarter on a 29-yard touchdown run by Keenan Brock.
Blue Ridge will look to improve to 3-0 when it plays host to Fishburne Military School next Saturday.
James River 20, Madison County 8
The Mountaineers kicked off the Jon Rasnick era with a home loss to Knights. Khalid West scored Madison County's lone touchdown of the game. Samuel Estes successfully converted the two-point conversion.
The Mountaineers host former Bull Run District rival George Mason next Friday.
Page County 46, Nelson County 14
After scoring 50 points in their season opener, the Governors were limited to 14 points by the Panthers in Week 2. Page County jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime, then continued to pour it on in the second half, eventually building a 40-0 lead.
Nelson County will try to regroup when it travels to Fluvanna County next Friday.
Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13
The Greene Dragons' offensive struggles continued in a lopsided road loss to the Trailblazers. William Monroe (0-2) has scored 15 points in its first two games.
Spotswood QB Ryan High had six touchdown passes in the first half as the Trailblazers built a 55-7 lead at the halftime break.
The Greene Dragons will look for the first victory of the season next Friday at home against Clarke County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.