After a pair of tough losses, the Western Albemarle football team found its footing on Friday night in Fluvanna County.
The Warriors (2-4) jumped out to a big first-half lead, then held off a second-half rally from the Flucos to pick up a 35-21 victory in Palmyra.
Western built a 27-7 halftime lead, capped by a 35-yard touchdown grab by Breaker Mendenhall in the final second of the first half.
Fluvanna (5-1) rallied in the second half behind a pair of rushing touchdowns from Kobe Edmonds to pull within six points, 27-21, with eight minutes to go in the game. Western QB Carter Shifflett ended any hopes of a Fluco comeback with a five-yard touchdown run with just over a minute to go to provide the final margin.
Fluvanna travels to Albemarle next Friday, while Western Albemarle hosts Charlottesville.
Stonewall Jackson 30, Madison 27
The Mountaineers had their first win of the season in sight, but fell short on the road against the Generals. Madison County (0-6) led 14-8 at halftime thanks to a pair of touchdown passes from Wade Fox, but Stonewall Jackson (2-4) scored 24 second-half points to pick up the victory.
Khalid West had a pair of first half interceptions and hauled in a 33-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for Madison, which hosts Strasburg next Friday.
Dan River 41, Nelson County 36
The Governors continued their recent offensive success but could not pick up a road win over the Wildcats. Nelson County hosts Chatham next Friday.
STAB 34, Brunswick 8
Amani Woods rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints to a road victory over Brunswick on Thursday night.
Woods needed just six carries to clear the 100-yard mark for the Saints, who finished with 214 rushing yards. Gabe Decker added 59 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Elijah Johnson had a 40-yard touchdown reception for STAB.
Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10
The Tigers outscored the Greene Dragons 13-0 in the second half to erase a 10-0 halftime lead and pick up a Northwestern District road victory. William Monroe (2-4) saw its two-game winning streak snapped. Dupree Rucker rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to lead the Greene Dragons, who travel to Skyline next Friday.
Blue Ridge 35, Atlantic Shores 0
The Barons used a dominant first half and a stout defensive performance to end its three-game road swing with a victory in Virginia Beach. Behind a pair of touchdowns from Lance Gaskins, Blue Ridge (6-1) jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half and never looked back. After three straight road games, the Barons return home to the friendly confines of St. George next Saturday when they host Roanoke Catholic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.