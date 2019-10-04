After a slow start to the season, the William Monroe football team has found its footing.
Dupree Rucker rushed for 256 yards and a touchdown to lead the Greene Dragons to a 22-15 road win over Western Albemarle on Friday night. After starting the season 0-3, William Monroe (2-3) has now won two straight games.
The Dragons did it behind a big night from Rucker, who finished with 32 carries and averaged eight yards per carry. He spearheaded a William Monroe rushing attack that racked up 306 yards and the ground and scored three touchdowns.
Quarterback Carter Shifflett had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown to lead Western Albemarle (1-4).
St. Christopher’s 39, Fork Union 19
The Saints amassed 505 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers on defense en route to a Prep League win over the Blue Devils.
Andre Greene led the way for St. Christopher’s, finishing with four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Greene’s 71-yard touchdown grab from Gill Williamson gave the Saints a 30-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Receiver Montigo Moss led the way for Fork Union (2-3), finishing with five catches for 185 yards and two TDs. Alex Williams threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns for the Blue Devils, but was intercepted four times.
Fluvanna County 26, Charlottesville 7
Kobe Edmonds had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the first half to lead the Flucos past the winless Black Knights. Edmonds got Fluvanna (4-1) on the board first with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then followed that up with a 45-yard scoring strike to Malachi Hill to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.
Edmonds finished 3-for-5 passing for 88 yards and touchdown while adding 39 yards and a score on the ground. Justin Sullivan led the Fluvanna rushing attack with 50 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Clarke County 50, Madison County 13
The Eagles continued their recent dominance of the Mountaineers with a convincing victory. Clarke County (4-1) has now won 11 straight games against Madison County (0-5), which travels to Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) next week.
Collegiate 35, Woodberry Forest 28 (OT)
Donovan Williams scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown in the third overtime to lift the Cougars to a thrilling Prep League win over the Tigers. Williams finished with 75 yards and two touchdowns for Collegiate.
Sami El Sayegh rushed 21 times for 49 yards and two touchdowns for Woodberry Forest (0-5). Ben Locklear went 14 for 40 for 212 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His primary target was Staley Wideman, who caught seven passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Gretna 67, Nelson County 20
The Hawks, who entered averaging 44 points per game, turned the 34-8 lead at the intermission into a 53-20 advantage in the third quarter by gashing the Nelson defense for long runs.
George Brown threw for three touchdowns for Nelson, all to Brice Wilson, but interceptions and a second-quarter fumble, as well as a couple of turnovers on downs, hurt the Governors.
Nelson finished with 312 yards of total offense. Wilson caught nine passes for 175 yards and rushed for 8 yards on one carry. Brown was Nelson’s leading rusher with 33 yards on 12 carries. He also went 10 of 26 for 177 yards through the air.
Louisa County 35, Orange County 14
Jarett Hunter scored four rushing touchdown to lead the Lions past the Hornets in the annual Battle for the Gordonsville Tastee-Freez. Hunter scored two of his rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help Louisa County (5-0) pull away from Orange County (1-5).
Blue Ridge 34, Norfolk Christian 20
The Barons bounced back from last week’s loss to North Cross with a convincing road win. Blue Ridge (5-1) trailed 14-7 at halftime but outscored the Ambassadors 27-13 in the second half to pick up the victory.
