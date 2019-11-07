The Albemarle boys and girls cross country teams both raced to first-place finishes in the Region 5D meet on Thursday.
The AHS boys had three runners place in the top five en route the regional championship.
Will Mackenzie won the individual regional title for the Patriots, crossing the finish line in 16:10.5. His Patriot teammates J.D. MacKnight (16:35.1) and Stephen Smith (16:44.9) weren't far behind, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. Harris Naseh finished eighth in 16:48.4 to give AHS four top-10 finishers.
As a team, Albemarle finished with 29 points, 30 points better than second-place Stafford (59 points). North Stafford (90) was third.
The AHS girls also put together a dominant performance, placing five runners in the top seven to win the regional championship going away. Albemarle finished with 21 points. Mountain View (58 points) was second, followed by Stafford (71).
Arianna DeBoer finish the course in 19:00.5 to win the individual regional title for the Patriots. Madelyne Zarzyski (20:29.8) was third for Albemarle, while Olivia St Amand (20:31.5) placed fourth. Hanna Guyton (sixth, 20:58.6) and Madeline Kronebusch (seventh, 21:00.8) also earned top-10 finishes for AHS.
Patriots reach regional volleyball final
The Albemarle volleyball team advance to the Region 5D championship game with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Mountain View on Thursday night in the regional semifinals. Maya Winterhoff finished with 16 kills, 10 service points and five blocks, while Adalee Lynch tallied 14 kills and two blocks for the Patriots.
Olivia Turner added 29 assists and 16 digs, Maggie Weber chipped in 11 service points, two aces and 19 digs, Francesca Penaredondo totaled 13 digs and Annabelle Townsend finished with four kills for AHS, which will host North Stafford in the regional championship game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
In other volleyball action.
» Madison County swept Page County, 3-0, to advance to the Region 2B semifinals on Tuesday.
» Western Albemarle saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Rustburg in the Region 3C semifinals.
» William Monroe fell to Goochland in straight sets in the Region 3B semifinals.
Western field hockey wins
The Western Albemarle field hockey team defeated George Mason 3-2 on Thursday night in the Region 3C consolation game. The Warriors will travel to either Poquoson or Tabb for a state quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
