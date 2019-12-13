Western Albemarle boys basketball coach Darren Maynard calls Riley Prichard the most underrated point guard in the Jefferson District.
The senior did his best to shake that moniker Friday night by lifting the Warriors to a 49-47 victory over rival Albemarle in the Jefferson District opener for both schools.
Prichard scored a team-high 15 points, including the game winner with 3.7 seconds left as Western Albemarle (5-0, 1-0 Jefferson District) remained unbeaten.
“I hit one at a camp game over the summer a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t quite as sweet as this one,” Prichard said.
Josh Morse hit a turnaround jumper in the lane with 41.1 seconds left as Albemarle erased a 26-12 halftime deficit to tie the game at 47-47.
Following a timeout, the Warriors were determined to work the ball around and take the last shot of regulation.
With 10 seconds left, Prichard got the ball at the top of the key and went to work.
“We called an isolation play and I just saw a lane down the right side,” Prichard said. “I put up a pretty confident shot and watched it go in.”
Albemarle (3-2, 0-1) had a chance to tie the game late. Dasaun Taylor pushed the ball up the right side of the court and found Morse open in the right corner. The junior put up a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but it bounced off the back of the rim as a raucous Western Albemarle student body tried to storm the floor and celebrate with their teammates.
Western Albemarle were in control for most of the first half, thanks to the play inside. Tommy Mangrum scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, and Josh Sime added six more as the Warriors built a double-digit lead.
Things tightened up in the third quarter as Albemarle pounded the offensive glass and clamped down defensively to get back into the game. Morse tallied seven points and Justin Murkey added five more in the quarter as the Patriots trimmed the lea to 34-29 with one quarter to play.
"They got a lot of offensive rebounds that brought them back," Prichard said. “We were just trying to play good defense, try and take care of the basketball and try to battle that one out.”
The comeback continued in the fourth as Wilson Hagen hit a big 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 45-45 with 1:25 left.
Sime hit a pair of free throws on the next possession as Western Albemarle regained the lead. Morse responded with another bucket to tie it at 47-47 to set up the late-game heroics.
Hagen and Morse finished with 15 points apiece to lead Albemarle. Murkey finished with seven points in the loss.
Prichard and Mangrum each tallied 17 points to lead Western Albemarle. Sime added eight more in the win.
For Prichard, the game-winning shot won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“It feels amazing,” Prichard said. “To come into Albemarle’s court and come home with the W, it’s pretty special.”
