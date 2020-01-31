Jamie Rademacher scored just four points in Albemarle's Jefferson District clash with Charlottesville on Friday night.
But two of those points made a big difference.
Rademacher's two free throws with 7.9 seconds left helped seal the Patriots' 41-37 victory and gave Albemarle (14-5, 8-2) a one-game lead in the Jefferson District standings as the calendar turns to February.
“Honestly, I don’t feel the pressure anymore,” Rademacher said. “Even with that crowd, I knew I was going to convert. We shoot so many free throws in practice, so I knew I was ready and I try not to think about it too much.”
Friday's game was more than about basketball.
Both programs used the contest to help show support for one of their own, middle schooler Zola Barbour, as part of a Stand Up to Cancer game. Players from both teams held up signs in support of individuals they know that are fighting the disease.
The play on the court was just as phenomenal early on as both teams began the game strong.
Charlottesville started hot, making its first five shots, including a pair of treys from La’Kasia Calloway, to build a 13-8 lead. After absorbing the opening barrage, Albemarle clawed back. Amaya Pendleton scored four points and Sylvie Jackson added a 3-pointer to trim CHS lead to 16-15 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was a defensive struggle, with the teams combining for just three field goals.
Rademacher gave Albemarle a 17-16 lead with a layup on an inbound play. Charlottesville (12-5, 7-2) answered two minutes later as Camiyah Brown converted a 3-point play to snap a 1-for-11 CHS drought and give the Black Knights a 19-18 lead with 3:37 left in the half.
MarQuelah Wilson responded for the Patriots with four straight points to give her team a 22-20 lead at intermission
Rademacher admitted that Charlottesville's hot shooting start in the first quarter wasn’t sustainable.
“It was intense,” Rademacher said. “Especially since this game meant so much with the whole Zola thing. I think that put a lot of pressure on us to win at our own home. I think the crowd really helped. I think it really gave us energy. We usually dip after the third quarter with energy, but we really stepped up to get the win.”
Buckets continued to be hard to come by in the third quarter, but Albemarle finally surged ahead when Wilson hit a put back and Amanda Warlick added a floater to put the Patriots up 27-21. Sylvie Jackson had an offensive rebound and a layup to stretch lead to 30-22 after three.
Rademacher credited Albemarle's defensive effort for building the big lead.
“We always struggle with their drives and they always seem to split our defense,” Rademacher said. “I think after halftime, we really came together and stopped them from splitting the defense and driving, and I think that definitely got the win for us.”
The Patriots led by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter before Charlottesville made a late run.
Carmella Jackson scored four points in the lane and Calloway added a 3-pointer as the Black Knights trimmed the lead to 36-33 with 3:16 left. Andrea Leftkowitz shook off a poor shooting night with a layup and two free throws to pull Charlottesville within one, 38-37, with 53.5 seconds left.
The Patriots extended the lead to 39-37 on a Wilson free throw and needed a couple of defensive stops in the final 30 seconds. Charlottesville had a chance to tie the game at the free-throw line with 11.4 seconds left, but missed the front end of the 1-and-1.
Rademacher pulled down the rebound and was fouled with 7.9 seconds left with a chance to seal the win. The senior blocked out the crowd and calmly sank both free throws as Albemarle ended a stretch of six games in 10 days with a victory.
Calloway had 13 points to lead Charlottesville. T.C. Younger, Leftkowitz and Carmella Jackson each finished with seven points in the loss.
Wilson tallied 13 points to lead Albemarle. Sylvie Jackson tallied 11 points and Amaya Pendleton chipped in eight for Albemarle, which has won two of three matchups between the schools this season.
Rademacher is excited with how her team is playing as they enter February as the front-runner in the race for the district title.
“It’s good,” she said. “This is our first year being so successful and I’m glad it’s my senior year and we can really go off with a bang. But it definitely puts a target on our back and we’re just going to focus on working hard and getting better heading into postseason.”
