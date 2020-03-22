Brenda Tracy received a letter in the mail the day before Thanksgiving. It wasn’t a friendly note from a family member or a friend wishing her happy holidays.
“When I opened it, it was filled with white powder and a letter saying that it was anthrax,” Tracy said. “It was a threat against my life.”
Tracy, a well-known advocate against sexual violence, was gang raped in 1998 by four people, including two members of the Oregon State football team.
The players were suspended just one game.
Tracy is a survivor of sexual assault and has become one of the most influential advocates against sexual violence, especially in the world of collegiate athletics. She spends significant time speaking with collegiate programs across the country, and she’s visited the University of Virginia twice in the past year and a half.
Since 2016, Tracy has visited college programs to share her story and offer guidance to coaches about handling sexual violence cases within a team. She’s told players and coaches what she went through in graphic detail. She gives support to athletes who may also be survivors.
She helped the Big Sky Conference implement the Tracy Rule, which attaches eligibility to sexual misconduct and other crimes. Instead of one-game suspensions, players with violent convictions are banned from playing or receiving athletic-related financial aid at schools.
Tracy has used her platform to try to enact change across collegiate athletics so people will be held responsible for sexual violence.
Clearly, some people don’t support Tracy’s work. Some take it to the extreme, like the person who mailed her the letter the day before Thanksgiving.
“We had to leave my house,” Tracy said. “My neighborhood was shut down. Hazmat, medical, fire, everybody had to respond. There’s an FBI investigation going on. I’ve dealt with a lot of threats and I’ve dealt with a lot of bullying and name calling, but this was different for me. It was at my home, my granddaughter was here. My family was here.”
A day before a holiday, Tracy found herself worried about an anthrax scare. The powder was not anthrax, but the ordeal of receiving a death threat and having her family involved was jarring.
“I really had to think about, is this work worth risking my life?” Tracy said. “I’ve been struggling mentally and emotionally with it. It triggered a lot of PTSD in me and stuff like that, and I already kind of battled depression anyways. It was difficult.”
As Tracy grappled with her chosen path and purpose, she kept making visits to schools and doing her work. She visited UVa in late February, prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
It wasn’t the first time that Tracy had visited UVa. She visited about a year and a half ago as well. Tracy met Virginia athletics director Carla Williams when Williams was at Georgia, and Williams made it a point when starting at UVa to bring Tracy to campus to speak with coaches and athletes.
UVa volleyball was the first women’s program across the country to hold a Set the Expectation night designed to raise awareness for Tracy’s campaign and to pledge that sexual violence is never OK. Rowing and field hockey have also joined in over the past few years to support Tracy’s cause.
During her most recent visit to grounds, Tracy met with first-year men’s and women's athletes as well as the football team.
On the visit, Tracy began to regain her sense of purpose and feel fulfilled in her job. A conversation with the football team’s leadership council reignited Tracy’s spark.
“I’ve really been seriously thinking about, do I want to keep traveling, do I want to keep doing this?” Tracy said. “It was interesting that when I was in that small group session with those 10-12 football players that one of those young men asked me, ‘how do you deal?’”
Tracy started to explain how she handles tough situations. She started to remember why she advocates for survivors of sexual violence.
“As I was speaking to him, saying these things out loud about my faith and how I navigate this world, I felt those words out loud, and then they kind of came back to me, and I kind of just was reminded of like, who I am and why I do this work. It was very uplifting for me in that moment,” Tracy said.
She continued with her visit at UVa, talking with athletes and coaches about setting the expectation that sexual violence is not OK, and anyone who commits acts of sexual violence should face legitimate consequences. Tracy emphasized that one-game suspensions are not enough.
During her time at UVa, Tracy felt heard. It helped drive home her purpose.
“The rest of the time on campus just really solidified that for me, and I do feel a new sense of purpose and conviction to just keep going, while also taking care of myself,” Tracy said.
It helped that Virginia athletes were open to her message.
As she conducted her visit and heard players discussing her talk and what it meant, she could see their perspective of sexual violence changing. At one point, Tracy had a separate meeting with the football leadership council after her session with the entire team.
“We just sat down and debriefed about the session and heard them say things like, ‘My eyes were opened. This really shifted the way I look at things in the world. I always thought it was enough to care about my mom and my sister, but now I realize I got to care about the next man’s mom and sister,’” Tracy said.
That meeting helped reinforce to Tracy that she’s on the right path.
“To have feedback like that and see that they really did kind of shift in the consciousness in their hearts, that’s why I do this work,” Tracy said. “It makes it all worth it to go through the traumatic part.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.