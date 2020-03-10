Every morning for the final week or two leading up to the NCAA Tournament, bracketologists across the nation release their projected NCAA Tournament fields. Fans flock to their computers to see if their team makes the hypothetical Big Dance, and where in the field their favorite team falls.
Virginia fans are no different.
Many keep tabs on the projected brackets from those such as ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Following the hundreds of brackets shared by “experts” can be a challenge.
For some of the players, it’s often a waste of time.
“It’s all fluff,” Virginia guard Braxton Key said.
The Alabama transfer quoted the head football coach at his former school when elaborating further about the irrelevance of mock brackets.
“Like Nick Saban says, ‘rat poison,’” Key said. “We’re just focused on what we can focus on, and we’ll go from there.”
Other UVa players, like Kody Stattmann, simply don’t care about the science of brackets.
“I’ve never looked at that stuff, since being from Australia I never really looked at it anyways,” Stattmann said. “Just for me, it’s game-by-game. I don’t really pay attention to that. To be honest, I don’t even know where you can find that stuff.”
It’s understandable that important parts of UVa’s rotation like Key and Stattmann are more focused on the games than what an ESPN analyst says about their chances of earning a No. 5 seed. If they play well and the Cavaliers keep winning, it all takes care of itself.
For the two redshirt players on UVa’s roster, however, bracketology carries a little more weight.
“I have, I mean I’ll admit it,” Marquette transfer Sam Hauser laughed when asked if he looks at mock brackets.
Hauser, who is sitting out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, mostly looks at brackets created by Lunardi and Andy Katz, who works for NCAA.com. While Hauser doesn’t check the brackets religiously, he looks from time to time to keep tabs on where the Cavaliers may end up in the NCAA Tournament.
Kadin Shedrick, who also is redshirting this season as he develops as a freshman, joins Hauser as one of the Cavaliers checking recent bracket scenarios. Like many, Shedrick is also thrown off by fluctuations in the NET rankings.
“I’ve looked at the NET rankings some, and they kind of confuse me,” Shedrick said.
Shedrick seemed more engaged with the different metrics than Hauser. The Marquette transfer brushed aside the idea that he serves as the team’s resident bracketologist, but Shedrick embraces the different metrics and brackets available.
The two do talk in private occasionally about what they’re hearing from bracketologists.
“I guess it’s all based off computer stuff,” Shedrick said of some of the metrics. “There’s nobody you can blame about it, but it does baffle you sometimes. I feel like we’re a good team.”
The Cavaliers are certainly playing like a good team. They’ve won eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12. They enter the ACC Tournament with the longest winning streak of any team in the conference.
Six weeks ago, the Cavaliers were outside the NCAA Tournament field according to most reputable bracketologists. As of this week, Virginia appears destined for an NCAA Tournament berth.
Shedrick, who spoke to the media Tuesday morning, last checked the brackets Monday.
“I think they had us as a 6 seed in Cleveland,” Shedrick said.
From NIT bound to a No. 6 seed.
“That’s not bad,” Shedrick concluded. “It’s getting better.”
Don’t tell that to Key, whose focus lies solely on picking up wins in the ACC Tournament and advancing deep into the NCAA Tournament. For the two redshirting players and budding bracketologists, they’re taking a different approach to March Madness.
“Like Braxton said, ‘It’s rat poison,’ but I’m in a different situation than him, so I can have a little leeway I think,” Hauser smiled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.