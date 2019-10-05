LYNCHBURG – Nic Reese scored three touchdowns and threw for another score to lead St. Anne’s-Belfield’s football team to a convincing 69-36 VISFL 8-man football victory at Virginia Episcopal School.
Reese returned an interception 78 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and added an 87-yard run later in the period as the Saints raced out to a convincing 37-8 lead after one quarter to play.
The Bishops tried to make a game of it as Josh Staggers scored from 11 yards out and Piercen Young hauled in 15-yard touchdown catch to trim the lead to 37-22 at intermission.
STAB (4-0, 3-0) put the game on ice in the third quarter as Reese scored two more touchdowns and Amani Woods added his second score of the game to build a 61-30 advantage.
Reese rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns and added two catches for 49 yards and another score to lead STAB. Woods churned out 170 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Elijah Johnson had a team-high three receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. QB Nolan Bruton completed 8 of 14 passes for 156 yards and a pair of scores.
