In 2016, Regents School of Charlottesville made the leap into varsity athletics by launching a boys basketball team.
Four years later, the Lions are now state champions.
Regents wrapped up its banner season with five straight victories, including a 63-46 victory over Westover in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state championship game.
“The team really came together through all of the adversity we faced during the season,” Regents basketball coach Travis Johnson said. “I remember telling them that we can let the adversity do one of two things. It could either splinter us or bring us together and it was up to them to decide. They did a great job of sticking together. We truly became a family during the season.”
The journey was not an easy one.
Regents started the program with four eighth graders and a dream of building something big. The finished the first season with a respectable 5-6 record, a figure Johnson said set the tone for the program’s future.
“The first year that we dove into the varsity level is one that I will never forget,” Johnson said. “Our guys were definitely young and we definitely had our bumps in the road. We could see that we were getting better by the end of the season. We could tell that if we kept these guys together, we could become a pretty good team. Keeping that nucleus together was the key to our future success.”
The Lions reached double-digit wins in each of the next two seasons, including a program-high 18 victories last winter as the team reached the state semifinals. Despite losing four players from that team, including a pair of starters, Johnson had a good feeling about this season.
“We knew that this season was going to be very different,” he said. “Although we were going to have a pretty good lineup coming back, we knew that this would be a teaching year to start off. Having said that, our goal for this year was to play in the state championship game. We felt with the returning players we had, along with a couple of new additions, we could make a run at the title. We knew that it would take hard work and a commitment from every player to make this happen.”
The plan was slow to develop as injuries and illnesses hampered the Lions throughout the course of the season. Landon Swingler, the VACA North region player of the year in 2019, tore his meniscus in the fourth game of the season and was sidelined for most of the season after knee surgery.
“We knew that there would be challenges along the way, we just didn’t realize how many,” Johnson said. “We weren’t sure how long [Swingler’s surgery] would keep him out, but we knew it would be a while.”
Midway through the season, Johnson said the flu bug hit the team, which caused players to miss games throughout January.
“It seemed like as soon as one player would get healthy, another player would get sick,” Johnson said. “We played one game against Fork Union with six healthy players.”
Swingler, who averaged 19.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 steals a game, returned the final week of the regular season as the team prepared for to make another postseason run. At the same time, Quinton Renigar, this year’s VACA North player of the year, broke his thumb. The sophomore averaged 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game this season for the Lions.
“We had to play our last two games of the regular season with Landon on restricted minutes and two other starters out,” Johnson said. “We played a tough game against Tandem [Friends] and lost in overtime and then we played a competitive game against Covenant School to end the regular season.”
Johnson said those two games helped prepare the team for the rigors of postseason play.
“The rest of the team really stepped up. That was a huge turning point for us,” Johnson said. “We knew that, going forward, Landon would get stronger and we were hopeful that Quinton would be able to get back for the postseason. We knew that if the rest of the team continued to play the way they did that last week, we should have a shot at the state title.”
Regents’ march started in the state quarterfinals with a 72-46 victory over Roanoke Valley. The Lions had six players score more than eight points and four finished in double figures. Swingler led the charge with 22 points and nine boards, while Keoveon Humes tallied 13 points and eight rebounds.
“This was probably our best-played game of the year,” Johnson said. “The team was clicking on all cylinders.”
In the state semifinals, the Lions opened up a 26-9 lead over Smith Mountain Lake Christian and cruised to a 56-33 victory to secure the program’s first state championship game appearance.
“The kids were determined not to lose in the state semifinals against this year,” Johnson said. “Our defense led the way. Our speed and quickness on defense prevented them from getting open looks at the basket.’
Renigar tallied 24 points and Swingler added 22 more to lead a dominant performance. Junior Lucas Rose, who was selected to the all-tournament state team, chipped in eight.
“At the end of the game, the guys were so excited that we won, but you could tell there was look of determination to complete the goal set at the beginning of the season,” Johnson said. “They didn’t just want to play in the state championship game. They wanted to win it.’
That determination showed in the championship game.
Westover scored the first basket of the game, but senior Nick Stuart responded with a 3-pointer to give his team a lead they would never relinquish.
“There was definitely some nervous energy in the locker room with the guys,” Johnson said. “They were ready to get out there and play.”
Trailing at halftime, Westover switched to a triangle-and-two defense to try and shut down the offensive firepower of Swingler and Renigar. Westover trimmed the lead to seven points before Regents’ Drew Martin knocked down another 3-pointer to push the lead back to double figures and put the game out of reach.
“That basket swung the moment back to us and we carried it all the way to the finish line,” Johnson said.
Swingler scored a season-high 29 points in the championship game to lead Regents. The performance was a special one for Swingler, who became the first player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau.
The future looks bright for the Lions. Stuart is the lone senior on this year’s team that finished the season with a 15-5 record.
“I am just so happy that these guys that helped start the Regents varsity program got to experience that moment together,” Johnson said. “It will be one I hope they never forget. When we break our huddle during games, the major of the time we finish by saying ‘Together’. This is how we accomplished our goal, together.”
