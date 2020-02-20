20200217_cdp_sports_Albemarle_Western450.JPG

Albemarle forward Christopher Woods (31) shoots next to Western Albemarle forward Lucas Farmer.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Albemarle vs. Brooke Point

What: Region 5D quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Albemarle High School

Records: Albemarle (17-7), Brooke Point (6-15)

The skinny: Albemarle has been one of the hottest squads in the Jefferson District in 2020, posting a 12-3 mark despite injuries to key players. Despite the loss of leading scorer Josh Morse and backup point guard Jackson Rose, the Patriots continue to compete hard every night. Point guard Dasaun Taylor, Cameron Johnson and Justin Murkey continue to make plays in the paint for the Patriots. Will Hornsby, Chris Woods and Wilson Hagen are knockdown shooters from the perimeter. The Black Hawks suffered four straight losses before earning a two-point win over Mountain View in the regular season finale.

