Albemarle vs. Brooke Point
What: Region 5D quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Albemarle High School
Records: Albemarle (17-7), Brooke Point (6-15)
The skinny: Albemarle has been one of the hottest squads in the Jefferson District in 2020, posting a 12-3 mark despite injuries to key players. Despite the loss of leading scorer Josh Morse and backup point guard Jackson Rose, the Patriots continue to compete hard every night. Point guard Dasaun Taylor, Cameron Johnson and Justin Murkey continue to make plays in the paint for the Patriots. Will Hornsby, Chris Woods and Wilson Hagen are knockdown shooters from the perimeter. The Black Hawks suffered four straight losses before earning a two-point win over Mountain View in the regular season finale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.