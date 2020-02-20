20200218_cdp_sports_CHS_Western534.JPG

Charlottesville guard Jake Bowling (3) hits a 3-pointer over Western Albemarle guard Riley Prichard (4) during the Jefferson District title game Tuesday at Albemarle High School. 

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Charlottesville vs. Wilson Memorial

What: Region 3C quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Charlottesville High School

Records: Charlottesville (20-4) vs. Wilson Memorial (9-14)

The skinny: Charlottesville exorcized a few demons Tuesday night with a victory over Western Albemarle in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game. Zymir Faulkner is an elite scorer that has a flair for the dramatic. He hit the game-winner in the final seconds against the Warriors on Tuesday. Christian Stewart and Isaiah Washington are both active forces inside despite being undersized. Nic Motley is a cool customer with the ball in his hands and Jake Bowling is a streak shooter that can make a difference behind the arc. The Green Hornets are led by their backcourt. Senior Matt Poole who was a first team all-Shenandoah District selection. Sophomore Jaxon Hartman also is an offensive threat and was a second team all-district performer.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments