Charlottesville vs. Wilson Memorial
What: Region 3C quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Charlottesville High School
Records: Charlottesville (20-4) vs. Wilson Memorial (9-14)
The skinny: Charlottesville exorcized a few demons Tuesday night with a victory over Western Albemarle in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game. Zymir Faulkner is an elite scorer that has a flair for the dramatic. He hit the game-winner in the final seconds against the Warriors on Tuesday. Christian Stewart and Isaiah Washington are both active forces inside despite being undersized. Nic Motley is a cool customer with the ball in his hands and Jake Bowling is a streak shooter that can make a difference behind the arc. The Green Hornets are led by their backcourt. Senior Matt Poole who was a first team all-Shenandoah District selection. Sophomore Jaxon Hartman also is an offensive threat and was a second team all-district performer.
