Western Albemarle vs. Rockbridge County
What: Region 3C quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Western Albemarle High School
Records: Western Albemarle (18-6), Rockbridge County (9-13)
The skinny: The Warriors closed the season with wins in six of its last seven games before falling to Charlottesville in the Jefferson District tournament championship game. Coach Darren Maynard’s team has everything you want in a title contender, including size, scoring and experience. Tommy Mangrum leads the team in scoring and just recently moved into second place on the school’s all-time scoring list. Andrew Shifflett and Riley Prichard are anchors in the backcourt, while Henry Sullivan, Josh Sime and Lucas Farmer give the Warriors players that can pound the boards inside. The Wildcats are led by Jailik Lynch, a 1,000-point scorer that was named first team all-Valley District. Aaron Plogger is another impact player for the Wildcats and was a second team all-district selection.
