20200218_cdp_sports_CHS_Western528.JPG

Western Albemarle forward Tommy Mangrum prepares to dunk the ball in front of the Charlottesville bench during the Jefferson District title game Tuesday at Albemarle High School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Western Albemarle vs. Rockbridge County

What: Region 3C quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Western Albemarle High School

Records: Western Albemarle (18-6), Rockbridge County (9-13)

The skinny: The Warriors closed the season with wins in six of its last seven games before falling to Charlottesville in the Jefferson District tournament championship game. Coach Darren Maynard’s team has everything you want in a title contender, including size, scoring and experience. Tommy Mangrum leads the team in scoring and just recently moved into second place on the school’s all-time scoring list. Andrew Shifflett and Riley Prichard are anchors in the backcourt, while Henry Sullivan, Josh Sime and Lucas Farmer give the Warriors players that can pound the boards inside. The Wildcats are led by Jailik Lynch, a 1,000-point scorer that was named first team all-Valley District. Aaron Plogger is another impact player for the Wildcats and was a second team all-district selection.

