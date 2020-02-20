William Monroe vs. Brentsville District
What: Region 3B first round
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: William Monroe High School
Records: William Monroe (15-7), Brentsville District (5-18)
The skinny: It’s been a whirlwind of a season for Coach Brett Maynard’s team, but they are playing their best ball at the right time. After starting the season 1-4, the Greene Dragons closed the season on an eight game winning streak to earn a share of the Northwestern District title. Junior guard Logan Barbour has been a calming force for William Monroe since returning from injury. Franklin Lindsay and Troy Jones give the team a ton of energy and Tucker Shifflett is a threat from behind the arc. Brentsville District limps into the playoffs and is trying to catch lightning in a bottle. The Tigers are on a 10-game losing streak heading into postseason play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.