William Monroe head coach Brett Maynard discusses plays with his team during a timeout.

William Monroe vs. Brentsville District

What: Region 3B first round

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: William Monroe High School

Records: William Monroe (15-7), Brentsville District (5-18)

The skinny: It’s been a whirlwind of a season for Coach Brett Maynard’s team, but they are playing their best ball at the right time. After starting the season 1-4, the Greene Dragons closed the season on an eight game winning streak to earn a share of the Northwestern District title. Junior guard Logan Barbour has been a calming force for William Monroe since returning from injury. Franklin Lindsay and Troy Jones give the team a ton of energy and Tucker Shifflett is a threat from behind the arc. Brentsville District limps into the playoffs and is trying to catch lightning in a bottle. The Tigers are on a 10-game losing streak heading into postseason play.

