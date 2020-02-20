Albemarle vs. Mountain View
What: Region 5D quarterfinals
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Albemarle High School
Records: Albemarle (18-6) vs. Mountain View (9-13)
The skinny: Albemarle has had a breakout season under Coach Rachel Proudfoot. The Patriots closed the season with eight straight wins before falling to Charlottesville in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game. Proudfoot’s team has a perfect blend of youth and experience that should serve them well in the postseason. Seniors Jamie Rademacher and MarQuelah Wilson are proven commodities that aren’t afraid to take the big shot. Sophomore Amaya Pendleton and freshman Sylvie Jackson are athletic and can put the ball on the floor and get to the rim. Sophomore Emma Stalteri averaged 11 points a game and leads Mountain View in scoring. Junior Jasmine Alexander is the Wildcats’ top perimeter shooter.
