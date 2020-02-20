20200218_cdp_sports_CHS_Albemarle469.JPG

Charlottesville guard La'Kasia Calloway (center) gets through Albemarle defenders during the Jefferson District title game Tuesday at Albemarle High School. 

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Charlottesville vs. Fluvanna County

What: Region 3C quarterfinals

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Charlottesville High School

Records: Charlottesville (18-6), Fluvanna County (13-11)

The skinny: The Black Knights are coming off a big win over Albemarle in the Jefferson District Tournament championship game on Tuesday night. Andrea Lefkowitz has been a double-double machine for Charlottesville down the stretch, posting six straight games of double-figure points and rebounds. T.C. Younger, Camiyah Brown, La’Kasia Calloway, Carmella Jackson, Tati Allen and Taylor Ward give Coach Jim Daly a senior-laden group that isn’t afraid of the big stage. Fluvanna County reached the district tournament semifinals with a big win over Western Albemarle and has proven to be a dangerous team. Nevaeh Ivory leads the team in scoring and can get her own shot. Mya Wright is a versatile performer that can score inside and out. Jules Shepherd is a tenacious on-ball defender, while Keke Davis has been a force inside off the bench.

