Western Albemarle vs. Turner Ashby
What: Region 3C quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Turner Ashby High School, Bridgewater
Records: Western Albemarle (12-10), Turner Ashby (22-3)
The skinny: The Warriors make their fourth straight regional playoff appearance. Sydney Sherman leads Western Albemarle in scoring and has the ability to take over a game in the post. Caitlyn Driver is another threat inside for Coach Kris Wright’s team, while Mattie Shearer and Emma Herring are stalwarts in the backcourt. Turner Ashby was impressive in the Valley District this season with their only three losses coming at the hands of perennial powerhouse Spotswood. Juniors Addie Riner and Becca Shifflett were first team all-district performers. Leah Kiracofe, Gracie Moyers and Alyssa Swartley also are key contributors for Turner Ashby.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.