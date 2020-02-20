20200214_cdp_sports_fluvanna_western_girls358.JPG

Western Albemarle guard/forward Sydney Sherman (44) is fouled by Fluvanna's forward Mya Wright (10) during the Jefferson District quarterfinals at Western Albemarle High School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Western Albemarle vs. Turner Ashby

What: Region 3C quarterfinals

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Turner Ashby High School, Bridgewater

Records: Western Albemarle (12-10), Turner Ashby (22-3)

The skinny: The Warriors make their fourth straight regional playoff appearance. Sydney Sherman leads Western Albemarle in scoring and has the ability to take over a game in the post. Caitlyn Driver is another threat inside for Coach Kris Wright’s team, while Mattie Shearer and Emma Herring are stalwarts in the backcourt. Turner Ashby was impressive in the Valley District this season with their only three losses coming at the hands of perennial powerhouse Spotswood. Juniors Addie Riner and Becca Shifflett were first team all-district performers. Leah Kiracofe, Gracie Moyers and Alyssa Swartley also are key contributors for Turner Ashby.

