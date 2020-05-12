The Virginia men’s lacrosse program has added an offensive weapon to its 2021 roster.
Charlie Bertrand will join the team as a graduate transfer, according to a report from Inside Lacrosse. Bertrand will transfer from Merrimack, using the additional year of eligibility granted to spring sports athletes by the NCAA.
When Bertrand started his career at Merrimack, the school played at the Division II level. In 2020, before the season was cut short by COVID-19, Merrimack made the leap to the Division I level.
In three seasons as a Division II player, Bertrand excelled. He scored at least 50 goals in every season despite never playing more than 18 games in a season. He scored 52 goals and added a career-high 23 assists as a freshman. A year later, Bertrand tallied 62 goals.
As a junior, Bertrand’s numbers swelled. He scored a remarkable 78 goals in 16 games to go with 19 assists. He won Division II Player of the Year honors as a junior and was shared the honor with a fellow Division II competitor as a sophomore.
Bertrand was the only Division II player named to the Tewaaraton Watch List in 2019.
Merrimack struggled with the adjustment to the Division I level, going 1-5 in its six games, but Bertrand didn’t miss a beat. He scored 18 goals and added five assists in those six contests. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the left-hander gives UVa another solid attacker.
UVa’s senior attacker Michael Kraus opted to turn professional instead of using an extra year of eligibility. He was recently drafted by the Connecticut Hammerheads with the No. 2 overall pick in the Major League Lacrosse Draft. With Kraus out of the picture, it opens up more room for Bertrand at attack.
