A phone call with Tony Bennett and a virtual tour of Virginia’s facilities helped sell Trey Murphy III on the idea of playing at UVa.
The Rice transfer, who averaged 13.7 points a season ago, announced his commitment to Bennett and Virginia on Monday, and he’ll sit out next season before playing two years for the Cavaliers.
UVa lightly recruited Murphy out of high school, but the talks slowed and Murphy opted to join Rice in Conference USA. He excelled in two seasons with the Owls, shooting 39% from 3-point range and averaging 10.9 points per game across his collegiate career.
Entering high school, Murphy was a 5-foot-8 guard. Coming out of high school, Murphy stood at 6-5. He’ll join UVa as a versatile 6-8 wing.
UVa’s program took a step forward by winning a national championship since Murphy joined Rice. Murphy also took a jump forward, proving his game at the Division I level and growing three inches. The mutual interest led to a commitment.
“I really connected with Coach Bennett on the phone,” Murphy said. “He’s a really great guy, and I appreciate everything he’s done.”
The recruiting process while in the transfer portal became anything but standard. Teams wanted the versatile wing, which led to a lot of phone calls. With Murphy entering the transfer portal toward the end of March, his recruitment came without in-person visits due to COVID-19.
Despite the unusual circumstance, teams reached out to Murphy frequently, and he took that as a good sign. He listed Houston, Pittsburgh, Villanova and Virginia as his final four transfer destinations before ultimately choosing the Cavaliers.
“It was pretty crazy,” Murphy said of the process. “I took it as a blessing really. It just shows that a lot of schools value what I do, what I have done and really see a bright future for me, which is really awesome.”
UVa didn’t bring the wing to grounds because of current health restrictions, but he initially spoke to assistant coach Jason Williford over the phone before chatting with Bennett. Those calls went well, and then the program gave Murphy a virtual tour of grounds and the facility.
Murphy didn’t see the area in person, but the tour impressed.
“It was nice,” Murphy said. “The facilities there were off the charts. I would have to say probably best in the country. It was beautiful.”
Given Murphy’s size and shooting, he’s a budding NBA prospect. UVa’s nice facilities and coaching staff put the school at the top of his list.
Versatility is Murphy’s calling card. The wing says he considers himself a 6-8 guard who can play multiple positions. Murphy studies film of Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum, a pair of NBA players with similar skills. He uses them as players he tries to model his game after as he looks to blossom into an NBA player.
Murphy knows his defense needs to improve for him to compete at the next level, which is part of what sold him on playing at UVa. The Cavaliers are well-known for their defensive acumen under Bennett’s guidance.
Adding muscle to his 200-pound frame sits atop the list of priorities for Murphy during his redshirt season. He sounded eager to work with UVa’s strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis to build his body into a more pro-ready physique.
Next year’s redshirt season allows Murphy to develop his body, learn UVa’s system and prepare for an ACC season in 2021-22.
“It’s a year full of hard work, and I’m super excited about it,” Murphy said.
