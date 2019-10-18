Jonas Sanker came off the field with less than four minutes to play Friday night with a cramp in his right hamstring.
That minor discomfort was the only thing that could stop Covenant’s junior quarterback during a 60-36 road victory over St. Anne’s-Belfield in a showdown of the top teams in the Virginia Independent Schools 8-man Football League.
Sanker accounted for eight touchdowns, including five rushing scores, and amassed 425 yards of total offense as Covenant (6-0) extended its winning streak to 17 straight games.
“It’s certainly a fun game,” Sanker said. “It’s been a rivalry for a while. It’s definitely nice to get a win, keep our momentum going and keep our undefeated streak going. You know No. 1 versus No. 2 is always going to be a good one.”
The junior quarterback set the tone early on, scoring three rushing touchdowns to give Covenant the early lead.
Sanker got things started on the first drive with a two-yard run to put the Eagles up 6-0.
Following a big pass breakup by Michael Asher on fourth down, Covenant scored three plays later on Sanker’s 34-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 12-0 with 6:32 left in the first quarter.
STAB (5-1) answered on the next possession as Amani Woods rumbled six yards for a touchdown. QB Nolan Bruton then found Elijah Johnson on a two-point conversion to trim the lead to 12-8 with 1:03 left in the first quarter.
The momentum would be short-lived as Sanker scored his third touchdown of quarter on the next play from scrimmage. The quarterback faked the sweep to the right and then cut back inside and outran the Saints’ defense for a 58-yard touchdown and a 20-7 lead after one quarter.
“We’re all about doing your job, honestly,” Sanker said. “They gave us that read and I just did my job. Everyone did their job and that’s why I scored.”
STAB responded thanks to the power running game of Gabe Decker. On first down inside the red zone, Jonas Sanker delivered a big hit to stop him at the six. Decker didn’t get rattled and plowed his way in from six yards out on the next play from scrimmage to trim the lead to 20-14.
With the run game established, Covenant coach Seth Wilson decided to open things up with the air attack. Jonas Sanker hooked up with Nic Sanker on a 38-yard completion to set up first and goal from the one. The quarterback scored on the next play for a 28-14 lead with 3:44 left in the half.
The Saints answered as Bruton found Nic Reese on a 29-yard touchdown on a crossing route to cut the lead to 28-20 with just 1:02 left in the half.
Covenant wasn’t done, as Jonas Sanker hit Michael Asher on a corner route with 6.3 seconds left to take a 34-20 lead at intermission.
STAB tried to make a game of it in the third quarter as Woods scored on a 17-yard run and added the two-point conversion to pull the Saints within 34-28 with 10:37 left in the third quarter.
That would be as close as Coach John Blake’s team would get, as Covenant scored five touchdowns over the next 20 minutes to put the game out of reach.
Sanker found Asher on a 55-yard touchdown on a hitch and go to make it 42-28 on the ensuing possession. Following a defensive stop, Cole Finley scored from eight yards out to stretch the lead to 48-28 with 2:45 remaining in the third.
“They came out and really gave us some good looks,” Sanker said. “They ran the ball well, No. 23 Amani [Woods] played a good game, I’m proud of him. It’s a big one for the team, but we’ve got more work to do.”
Sanker then showed his playmaking skills on defense as he returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 54-28.
The junior tacked on his fifth rushing touchdown midway through the fourth quarter with a nine-yard run to take a 60-28 lead with 5:53 left.
Woods capped the scoring for STAB with a 20-yard scoring run late.
Sanker rushed for 206 yards on 18 carries and five touchdowns. He also completed 11-of-14 passes for 225 yards and a pair of scores. Asher finished with eight catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Woods paced STAB with 159 yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns. Decker added 142 yards on 17 carries and a score. Bruton was 7 of 20 for 118 yards and a touchdown. Reese had four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
For Sanker, it was a special night, but one that he can learn from too.
“I think I had seven the first game, too,” Sanker said. “I’m working, trying to get better every game. Honestly, if I’ve got to get eight, got to get nine, I’ve got to keep working. Always have to have room to grow.”
