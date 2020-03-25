The winningest football coach in Covenant School history has stepped down.
Seth Wilson, who guided the Eagles to back-to-back undefeated seasons and a pair of Virginia Independent Schools Football League titles, resigned as coach after three seasons in charge of the program.
“I felt called in a different direction,” Wilson said. “Right now, I am focused on become an authority figured on effective leadership.”
Wilson recently took a position at Fork Union Military Academy as a leadership instructor. In addition, he’s working on becoming a certified speaker, trainer and coach for the John Maxwell Team and building a sports training and leadership consultancy business.
He credits coaching football with helping him aspire to achieve an even bigger goal.
“As someone who has stuttered his entire life and will for the rest of my days, I rarely do when I’m with the team in those moments,” Wilson said. “Their eyes are locked in on everything I am saying and I am able to let all of my passion and enthusiasm out. My only motivation for speech in those moments is to influence everyone to believe they are capable of more, they can trust each other, they can believe in what I am saying and they are empowered to go pursue excellence.”
Covenant has been a perennial state playoff contender under Wilson, who served as an assistant for three years under former coach Dave Hart prior to becoming head coach.
“I pretty much picked up where Dave Hart left off,” Wilson said. “That man built an incredible foundation for our program and without his imprint on the culture and me as a man, none of what we accomplished would have been possible. I owe so much to Dave.”
In his first season, Wilson guided the Eagles to the VISAA Division II state semifinals as an 11-man football team.
“When I got here, I felt like Covenant was overlooked and not taken seriously by our competition and that bothered me to the core,” Wilson said. “We set out to prove everyone wrong, show that we needed to be respected and that our opponents should have a healthy fear of us. When you line up across from us, you better be ready, because we are. We are hunting for excellence and celebrating each moment with, for an in search of joy. I think we accomplished that.”
The next season, Wilson worked with St. Anne’s-Belfield coach John Blake to lead the push to bring eight-man football to Central Virginia. The experiment proved successful as the two programs emerged as the two top programs in the VISFL, an eight-man football league for private schools that completed its second season this past fall.
“Without the transition to the 8-man game, it would have been nearly impossible to save the program,” Wilson said. “Football is much more than a sport that a school rallies around. The nature of the game speaks into a young man’s soul at a deep level. It transforms his mindset and behavior. It empowers a young man to go forth into any situation, stand tall with his head held high and shoulders back and be able to look everyone in the eye. Our world needs more men like that.”
In 2018, Wilson guided the Eagles to an undefeated season that included the inaugural VISFL 8-man state championship. Wilson was named coach of the year as his team won by an average of nearly 50 points a game.
But it was the Eagles’ season-opening win at St. Anne’s-Belfield that really set the tone for the entire season.
“Defeating St. Anne’s at their place for the first time in our school’s history was memorable,” Wilson said. “Seeing the joy that brought our community was overwhelming. That was the most fulfilled I felt after a game.”
Covenant swept the top all-state awards as quarterback Luke Sorensen and linebacker Nic Sanker were named offensive and defensive players of the year.
Last fall, the Eagles maintained its dominance with another 10-0 season. Quarterback Jonas Sanker finished the year with more than 2,700 yards of total offense and accounted for 57 touchdowns.
Wilson credits the team’s success to the players and coaches’ ability to establish a strong positive-based culture that preached being process-driven was more valuable than being driven by outcomes. He also stressed the importance of building high-quality relationships that last a lifetime.
“We did not really care about the outcomes of games,” Wilson said. “It was about learning how to be present in the moment and doing your job to the best of your ability.”
Covenant’s football team did just that as it captured back-to-back state titles.
“This run was unbelievable and none of it would have been possible without the buy-in from everyone,” Wilson said. “Our coaching staff has been top-notch and worked tirelessly to constantly improve the program. The players bought into the culture from the very first practice and stayed committed to the pursuit of excellence. We all wanted to pursue the best versions of ourselves, in every moment, and we strived for that each day.”
Jonas Sanker credits his success to Wilson, who compiled a 27-2 record during his tenure at Covenant.
“He’s helped me so much as a player,” he said. “Just growing in my habits and becoming a better person and he’s forced me to not settle for anything less than my best.”
Known as a player’s coach, Wilson regularly lined up in drills against players to challenge them in one-on-one battles.
“My favorite thing about him is his competitive drive to be the best,” Sanker said. “Just how he goes to all these coaching clinics and does endless studying to be the best coach he can be. He was new to the whole recruiting process, but he figured it out and helped me out in that area as well, whether it was emailing different schools or driving down to UNC for a visit.”
Wilson couldn’t be prouder of his players and what they accomplished together at Covenant.
“Hopefully our run states, unequivocally, that if you focus on what you can control, how you respond to events where you find yourself, then the quality of the outcome takes care of itself,” Wilson said. “We believed in and promoted a growth mindset and displaying above the line behavior. Just focus on those two aspects of your life and the end results will be beyond your wildest dreams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.